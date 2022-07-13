The victim, identified as 82-year-old Sushila Tripathi, a retired teacher, was alone in the house at the time of the incident.

New Delhi: An elderly woman was mauled to death by her son's pet pit bull dog in Bengali Tola area of Kaiserbagh, Lucknow, on Tuesday.

According to a News 18 report, the dog kept biting and attacking Sushila for over an hour.

Neighbours said that the incident took place at 6am when Sushila was heard screaming and crying.

On hearing her screams, the neighbours rushed to her house but couldn't get in as the door was locked from inside. It was only after her son Amit, who is a gym trainer, reached home that Sushila was rushed to Balrampur Hospital where she died due to excessive loss of blood.

Amit, who had gone to the gym as per his routine, owned two pet dogs — a pit bull and a labrador. The dog, named Brownie, who attacked his mother was brought home three years ago.

The post-mortem report revealed that there were a total of 12 severe wounds from neck to abdomen on Sushila's body, according to an India Today report.

The hospital staff informed the police about the matter after which the police reached the spot. The body was handed over to her son after the post-mortem.

The incident spread panic in the area. Locals said that the two dogs have been with the family for the past three years and never saw them turning hostile.

