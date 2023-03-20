Perpetrators need to be arrested, prosecuted: Foreign Secy on vandalism of Indian High Commission in UK

New Delhi: After pro-Khalistan separatists pulling down the Indian flag at the Indian High Commission in London, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said the perpetrators need to be “arrested and prosecuted”.

“We have already put out India’s response to it in which UK Deputy High Commissioner was asked for an explanation. Perpetrators need to be arrested and prosecuted. We have clearly indicated to the British authorities the need to put up security at UK High Commission,” Kwatra said.

The tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was grabbed by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans on Sunday, leading to an arrest related to the violent disorder.

Officials from the mission said the “attempted but failed” attack had been foiled and that the tricolour was now flying “grander”. The Metropolitan Police said two members of security staff sustained minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment. An investigation has been launched.

India on Sunday night summoned the British deputy high commissioner and demanded an explanation over the complete “absence of security”. In a strongly-worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said India finds “unacceptable” the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK.

The UK government will take the security of the Indian High Commission here “seriously”, top British officials have said as they condemned as “disgraceful” and “completely unacceptable” the vandalism at the mission.

The banned terrorist organisation, Sikhs For Justice, is conducting a so-called “Referendum 2020” amid a crackdown on pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh in Punjab.

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in India

Meanwhile, speaking about Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s India visit, Kwatra said, “India and Japan have been talking about, in the larger vision of act East for us, in a sub-segment of how India and Japan can cooperate on this issue which essentially strengthens 3-4 key aspects of regional, sub-regional and bilateral engagement which links it through as part of act East.

“So, there how do you build connectivity projects which link India’s north-east with the rest of the countries that fall under the act East member including Bangladesh.”

He said the Japanese PM formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to G7 Hiroshima Summit and PM Modi has accepted the invitation.

Kishida is on an official visit to India to meet with PM Modi. “Japan is one of the few countries with which India has a system of annual summits. PM Modi has referred to the India-Japan relationship as being one of the most natural partnerships in the region,” said Kwatra.

“We also announce 2023 as the India-Japan year of tourism. PM Modi express his desire with PM Kishida to declare the next year as the year of Youth Exchanges between the two countries,” he added.

On being asked whether Chinese aggressiveness was discussed by the two Prime Ministers, Kwatra said, “The two leaders also spoke about the ongoing developments in our region and also globally. Naturally, as part of those discussions, they spoke about the challenges that we face in the region.

“How India, Japan and other like-minded countries can work together to address those challenges and not just focus on challenges, but also focus on cooperation, particularly in the wider expanse of Indo-Pacific.”

(With inputs from ANI)

