People turned back on promise to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day due to fear of Razakars: Amit Shah

Addressing an event today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that if not for Sardar Patel, Hyderabad would have taken more years to get liberated

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday kicked off the year-long Telangana-Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations in three states – Hyderabad, Telangana and Maharashtra. Addressing an event on the occasion, Shah took a swipe at different political leaders who promised to celebrate the day, but after coming to power, they refused to celebrate the day due to vote bank politics and the “fear of Razakars”.

“The people of the state wanted to officially celebrate Hyderabad Liberation day. So many people have promised during elections, agitations that they would celebrate the Liberation Day. But when they came to power, due to the fear of Razakars they turned back,” the Union Home Minister said.

He further said that in August 1947, India got freedom, however, the state of Hyderabad was still ruled by Nizam. “For the next 13 months, the people of the state had to bear the tyranny of the Razakars of Nizam,” Shah said.

Addressing a mammoth gathering, Shah said: “If not for Sardar Patel, Hyderabad would have taken more years to get liberated.”

He further said that it was the police action by Sardar Patel that led to the liberation of Hyderabad. “From 13 to 17 September for 109 hours, many braves sacrificed their lives,” Shah added.

Shah said that the contributions of Sardar Patel should not be forgotten. He further said that Patel knew that as long as Nizam’s Razakars could not be defeated, the dream of Akhand Bharat would not be fulfilled.

“After so many years, there was a desire in this land that the Hyderabad Liberation Day should be celebrated with the government’s participation. But unfortunately, 75 years are over and those who ruled this place could not dare celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day due to vote bank politics,” the Union minister said.

Earlier in the day, Shah greeted to the people of Telangana, Hyderabad-Karnataka and Marathwada region on Hyderabad Liberation Day. “I bow to the martyrs and the brave warriors, who fought valiantly against the atrocities of Razakars under the cruel Nizam rule to merge Hyderabad into the Union of India,” he wrote.

Shah expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deciding to celebrate the Hyderabad Liberation day. He said that when PM Modi decided to celebrate the day, everyone followed suit.

“They celebrate, but not as Hyderabad Liberation day, they still have fear. I want to tell them, remove fear from your heart and Razakars cannot take decisions for this country as it got independence 75 years ago,” he added.

"I want to congratulate PM Modi because he understood the aspirations of the people of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana and decided to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation day," Shah said.

The state of Hyderabad which was under Nizam’s rule was annexed into the Union of India following a military action, initiated by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, codenamed 'Operation Polo' that ended on 17 September, 1948.

The BJP government, today, started the year-long celebrations to commemorate the 75 years of 'Hyderabad State Liberation' at an event in Secunderabad with Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the chief guest.

Meanwhile, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has organised its own events for three-day, with Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's party insisting that Hyderabad had integrated into the Indian Union and was not liberated by 'Operation Polo'.

Celebrations by KCR began on Friday (16 September) and rallies are being taken out by students, women and youth groups in constituency headquarters. The Chief Minister will also be unfurling the national flag today at the Central Lawns in Nampally's Public Gardens.

