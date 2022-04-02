People across the Telugu states celebrate Ugadi; Governors, CMs convey their wishes

Ugadi marks the New Year beginning from the first day of traditional Chaitra month

People across both the Telugu states celebrated Ugadi marking a New Year beginning from the first day of traditional Chaitra month, with fervour and gaiety.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan in a tweet extended greeting to Telugu people.

"On this happy and auspicious occasion of Sri Subhakruthu nama "Ugadi" festival, the Telugu New Year Day, I extend my heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and to the Telugu people living all over the world, he tweeted.

On this happy and auspicious occasion of Sri Subhakruthu nama “Ugadi” festival, the Telugu New Year Day, I extend my heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and to the Telugu people living all over the world.

https://t.co/MiHk4AtMAe pic.twitter.com/HADVuEj96C — Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (@BiswabhusanHC) April 2, 2022

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said Ugadi would serve as the beginning of new hopes, expectations and also prosperity to the people.

"I wish that the dawn of Ugadi brings unity, harmony and good health in every household," she added.

Sri Shubha Krith Nama #Ugadi2022 Telugu New Year heartiest wishes to all.

May this Ugadi usher in health, happiness &prosperity in our lives. శ్రీ శుభ కృత్ నామ సంవత్సర ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు.ఈ ఉగాది ప్రజలందరి జీవితాలలో ఆరోగ్యాన్ని,అభివృద్ధిని, ఆనందాన్ని నింపాలని ఆకాంక్షిస్తున్నాను pic.twitter.com/LaQ1gMlRqA — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) April 2, 2022

Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh K Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in separate messages have greeted the people on the occasion.

KCR in a statement said the year of 'Shubhakrut,' which wraps up the auspiciousness in the name itself, will bring good fortune to the people in all spheres.

He participated in Ugadi celebrations held at Pragati Bhavan, his official residence.

Expressing happiness, he said with the blessings of God, Telangana was abuzz with plentiful water and green fields.

Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao conveyed #Ugadi festive greetings to the people of Telangana. Hon'ble CM hoped that the year #Shubhakrut, which itself means auspiciousness, will bring good fortune to the people of all walks of life. pic.twitter.com/0Axc1HfZmF — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) April 2, 2022

Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a tweet said, he wishes everyone good health, longevity, health and happiness in this auspicious New Year.

రాష్ట్ర ప్ర‌జ‌ల‌కు, ప్ర‌పంచ వ్యాప్తంగా ఉన్న తెలుగు వారంద‌రికీ శ్రీ శుభ‌కృత్ నామ సంవ‌త్స‌ర ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్ష‌లు. ఈ శుభ‌కృత్ నామ సంవ‌త్స‌రంలో అంద‌రికీ మంచి జ‌ర‌గాల‌ని, ప్ర‌తి ఇల్లు ఆయురారోగ్యాలు, సుఖ సంతోషాల‌తో నిండాల‌ని మ‌న‌స్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటున్నా. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 2, 2022

Chief Minister N Rangasamy in his message, said Puducherry is known for promoting unity and harmony among all sections of people.

"People of Puducherry treat the people from other linguistic and cultural backgrounds as their own brethren and close relatives", he said, adding this unique feature of Puducherry would get strengthened on the occasion.

Civil Supplies Minister J Sai Saravanakumar and leaders of various political parties were among those who greeted the people.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.