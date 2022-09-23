PayCM: Congress online campaign targets Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Another round of so-called ‘PayCM’ campaign on social media regarding various possible scams that have allegedly happened under Basvaraj Bommai’s chief ministership in Karnataka has started.

The posters and the screenshots are believed to be circulated by the Congress party targetting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state with corruption allegations.

After ‘PayCM’ posters that were pasted on walls in some parts of the state capital Bengaluru, Congress now released a series of ‘PayCM’ screenshots that speaks about various scams including the Cash for CM post, the infamous 40 per cent commission, PSI scam, assistant professor and junior engineers recruitment scam etc.

The PayCM posters depict payments received via an online transferring platform with the reasons behind the payments mentioned in the description box of the transaction.

One of the posters says Rs 30 lakh was received for ‘Junior Engineer’ post, with another saying 40 per cent received with description ‘contractors’. One more said ‘Payment failed’ for CM post with a transaction value worth Rs 2,500 crore written on it.

Besides running a campaign against the ruling BJP, Karnataka Congress has been targetting BJP ministers who have allegedly been part of the scams. The Congress leaders and workers are showcasing the ‘PayCM’ QR code from their phones.

The first such PayCM campaign was first reported on Wednesday when posters featuring Basavaraj Bommai’s photograph surfaced in Bengaluru. The posters had a QR code with Bommai’s photograph in the middle with the message “40 per cent accepted here”.

The QR code would take people to the “40 per cent Commission Government” website recently launched by Congress to file complaints against the chief minister.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai slams Congress

Slamming this campaign by the Congress, Bommai had earlier this week termed it as a conspiracy to tarnish his as well as Karnataka’s reputation.

“This is a systematic campaign not only to tarnish the State’s image but also of my image. Instructions have been given to the authorities concerned to immediately book a case. The government will make efforts to put an end to any attempts made to tarnish the image of Karnataka,” Bommai told reporters.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.