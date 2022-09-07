Pay up Rs 383.74 cr to MCD for schools, hospitals: Delhi LG VK Saxena to Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi LG VK Saxena said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital holding the fund 'without any reason' was adversely impacting primary education and health in the city

New Delhi: In a major embarrassment to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena asked him to release to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Rs 383.74 crore pending for the past two years for works pertaining to urban development, education and health etc.

Sharing the letter on Twitter, Delhi L-G said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital holding the fund ‘without any reason’ was adversely impacting primary education and health in the city.

“It has been brought to my notice that Rs 383.74 crores for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22 under the plan heads of Urban Development, Education and Medical, has not been released to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (erstwhile SDMC, NDMC and EDMC) by the Urban Development Department of GNCTD. As against the Revised Budget Estimate approved for Rs 3,768.64 Crores under the above plan heads during the Financial Years 2020-21 and 2021-22 only Rs 3,384.90 was released resulting in the shortfall of Rs 383.74 Crores,” Saxena said in the letter.

The L-G said that the grant is essentially required for operation and development of infrastructure related to schools, hospitals, dispensaries, roads, footpaths which impact the daily life of the citizens of Delhi.

“It need not be emphasised that the above Budget Estimates were voted and approved by the Delhi Legislative Assembly and it was incumbency upon the Urban Development Department to timely release the funds to the MCD,” L-G Vinay Kumar Saxena.

He went on to say, “However it was not done despite several requests and due to non release of funds the provision of various public services by MCD is being adversely impacted causing inconvenience to the citizens of Delhi.”

