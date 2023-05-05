Paw-friendly: IRCTC to soon allow passengers to book online train tickets for their pet dog, cat

In a piece of good news for people who love to travel with their pets, the Indian Railways is working to come up with an amazing solution. Notably, pet parents have faced challenges when it comes to travelling with their four-legged companions. But now the ministry has come up with a proposal to start an online ticket booking facility for pet dogs and cats. Now pet parents can skip the long queues at the parcel booking counters, and book tickets for the pets without any hassle.

Currently, the passengers had to be in the long queues at the parcel booking counter of the platform to take their pets on the train. They were allowed to carry them in a box in second-class luggage and brake van.

But now, the Ministry of Railways has proposed an online booking facility for them in AC-1 class. It also gives the TTEs the power to book pets on board, with an objective to make it convenient for the passengers.

CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems) has been assigned to make changes in the software so that booking can be started for pets on the IRCTC website, reported The Statesman.

Passengers will also be able to book tickets for pets on the IRCTC website using their phone or computer after the first chart is prepared, but it will be only possible if the passenger’s ticket is confirmed.

The report by The Statesman further states the pets will be kept in the SLR coach, which is reserved for the guards.

Notably, if the passenger cancels the ticket, no refund will be initiated for the animal’s ticket. Also, if the train is cancelled or delayed for more than three hours, the ticket of the pet won’t be refunded, and only the passenger’s ticket will be refunded.

With inputs from agencies

