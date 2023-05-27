Dogs are considered to be a man’s best friend for a reason. These furballs have the ability to brighten anyone’s gloomy day with their sweet gestures. A dog can be more than just a companion; it can also be a protector, helper and lifesaver.

Talking of the bond between the two, a video of a dog sitting on the lap of an auto-rickshaw driver in Bengaluru traffic recently went viral. The video has received many reactions from social media users. The clip was shared by Alka Pal on Instagram who goes by the name ‘alka_itis’.

The video

The video shows an auto-rickshaw stuck in Bengaluru traffic and a dog resting on the driver’s lap. The man seems to move his mouth as if talking to the dog while the dog sits incredibly at ease as it watches the traffic outside. The special bond between humans and dogs is highlighted in this video Further in the video, after wiping his hands with a cloth, the driver goes on to wipe the dog’s face with it. The man’s selfless gesture has undoubtedly touched everyone. “Just a normal day in Bangalore,” the caption read.

Watch the video here:

Almost 2 million people watched the video after it was shared online. Commentators gushed over their bond.

Comments on social media

Commenters flooded the comments section with red hearts and words such as “cute” and “nice” to express their delight.

“I pray this man gets whatever he wants. He won hearts,” wrote a user. While another said, “And then people say adopting a dog is expensive!!Pocket doesn’t matter if you’ve got a heart to carry.”

“Bro cracked the code for a happy life,” wrote one.

In another video recently shared on Twitter, a black Labrador sat behind a human riding a bike wearing a helmet. The dog was sitting on the back seat of the bike with its front two paws touching the rider’s shoulders. It appeared that a human was sitting on the back seat. Shot in Tamil Nadu, the caption read, “Rule is rule.”

It is indeed the little things in life that make us smile wide. And such videos prove that perfectly.

