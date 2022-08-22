Patra Chawl scam: Judicial custody of Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut extended until 5 September

The Enforcement Directorate had on 1 August arrested 60-year-old Sanjay Raut in connection to the alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra 'Chawl' (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon in Mumbai

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl' gas been extended till 5 September.

The order of extending Raut's judicial custody was delivered by a special court in Mumbai on Monday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on 1 August arrested 60-year-old Raut in connection to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra 'Chawl' (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.

On 8 August, the Shiv Sena spokesperson and a close aide to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was sent to 14-day judicial custody after the ED told the court that Raut is a "very influential" person and there is a possibility that he may tamper with evidence and thereby hampering the probe in the case.

After the court order, Raut was taken to Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai.

The probe agency said that Raut, during a custodial interrogation, did not explain his involvement which was within his exclusive knowledge, and gave evasive replies.

On Monday, special Judge M G Deshpande, hearing cases related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), extended Raut's custody till 5 September.

The ED told the court that its probe into the case was underway.

The ED's probe is related to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl' and financial transactions involving Raut's wife and associates.

Raut has denied any wrongdoing and called the ED case against him "false".

With inputs from agencies

