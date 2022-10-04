Patra Chawl land scam case: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended till 10 October

New Delhi: A special court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut till 10 October in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.

The court also posted the hearing in his bail plea to 10 October.

Patra Chawl land scam case | Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s judicial custody extended till October 10. Hearing in his bail plea too, to be held on October 10. pic.twitter.com/Pm7Xs8u3Kg — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022

Earlier, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act Court had extended his judicial custody till 3 October.

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 1 August in connection with the alleged Patra Chawl redevelopment scam case, and has been in custody since.

The ED had recorded the Sena MP’s statement and later raided his home on 31 July, detained and then arrested him early on 1 August.

The case pertains to the stalled redevelopment project of the Patra Chawl for 672 tenants which was taken up by Guru Ashish Constructions Pvt. Ltd. in which Sanjay Raut’s close associate Pravin Raut was one of the Directors.

The ED has claimed that Pravin Raut was benefitted to the tune of Rs 112 crore by illegal sale of the FSI from the project and he had allegedly passed on a certain portion of the proceeds to Sanjay Raut and his wife.

With inputs from agencies

