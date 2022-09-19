A special PMLA court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut by 14 days in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.

New Delhi: A special PMLA court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut by 14 days in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.

The court will now hear his bail plea on 21 September.

As per the court’s directive, the ED officials handed over the copy of charge sheet to Raut.

Patra Chawl land scam case | Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s judicial custody extended by 14-days. Hearing in his bail plea to now be held on Wednesday, 21st September. Chargesheet copy handed by ED officers to Sanjay Raut, following Court’s directive pic.twitter.com/LT15tMTVxd — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022

Raut was arrested by the ED on 1 August in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment project of Patra Chawl. Initially, after being in the ED’s custody, he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days, which was extended twice.

ED officials raided Raut’s residence in Mumbai on 31 July and, after questioning him for several hours, arrested him on 1 August.

The case concerns the redevelopment of the project for 672 tenants taken up by a firm Guru Ashish Constructions Pvt. Ltd, where Pravin Raut, a close associate of Sanjay Raut was one of the directors.

The ED alleged that Pravin Raut made Rs 112 crore from the project and diverted some amount to Sanjay Raut and his wife.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.