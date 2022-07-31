According to reports, the officials are currently searching Shiv Sena leader Raut's premises and questioning him in connection with the case.

New Delhi: Trouble mounted for Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday as Enforcement Directorate officials reached his residence around 7am.

According to reports, the officials are currently searching Raut's premises and questioning him in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case.

Mumbai | Enforcement Directorate officials reached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence around 7am today; currently conducting a search and questioning Raut, in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case pic.twitter.com/e2bfEVW3s7 — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

The ED officials visited his residence after he skipped its summons twice in the case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related financial transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.

The Shiv Sena leader was summoned by the probe agency on 27 July after he skipped an earlier summon citing the ongoing Parliament session in Delhi.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.

In April this year, the ED had attached immovable properties worth Rs 11.15 crore, including a flat at Dadar, held by Raut’s wife Varsha and eight land parcels at Kihim near Alibag, jointly held by the latter with Swapna Patkar, in connection with the redevelopment scam. Swapna is the wife of Sujit Patkar, a close associate of the Sena leader.

The federal agency said its investigation revealed that around Rs 100 crore was transferred from the real estate company, HDIL, to the account of Pravin Raut, who in turn diverted part of these funds to various accounts of his close associates, family members, and business entities.

Praveen Raut has been a director in an infrastructure company called Guruashish constructions and is stated to be a subsidiary of the HDIL (Housing Development Infrastructure Limited), an accused in the case. Pravin Raut was arrested in the past by the Maharashtra police’s economic offences wing.

