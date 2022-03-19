Patna High Court recruitment 2022: Apply for 30 computer operator-cum-typist posts at patnahighcourt.gov.in
The High Court of Judicature at Patna has released a notification inviting online applications for recruitment of 30 computer operator-cum-typist posts. Interested applicants can apply for the post on the official website- patnahighcourt.gov.in. The last day to apply for the vacancies is 7 April.
Here’s how to apply:
- Go to the official website of the High Court of Judicature at Patna- patnahighcourt.gov.in
- Click on recruitments tab available on the Patna HC home page
- Then select the computer operator-cum-typist recruitment exam option
- Click on 'apply online' and proceed with the registration process
- Fill the Patna High Court recruitment 2022 application
- Pay the Patna High Court recruitment application fee and submit the form
- Take a printout of the application for future need
Applicants must note that the dates of the exam will be notified in due course of time. The deadline to pay the fee is 9 April.
Selection Process
The high court will select candidates through three phases - written test, computer typing test (English and Hindi) and an interview round.
Eligibility Criteria
Applicants should possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a government recognised institution. A diploma/certificate from a computer application course of at least six months duration is also mandatory. Applicants should also have a certificate in typing proficiency in both English (40 words per minute) and in Hindi (30 words per minute).
Check the official notification here.
Fee payment
Applicants belonging to the unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category will have to pay Rs 1,000 as the examination fee. Those under SC/ST/OH category need to pay Rs 500.
Pay scale
Selected applicants will get a monthly salary between Rs 25,500 - 81,100 (Level 4) in the pay matrix of the 7th PRC. They are also eligible for allowances admissible under the Patna High Court Officers and Staff Rules 2021.
For more details and queries regarding the computer operator-cum-typist recruitment process, applicants are advised to visit the official website - patnahighcourt.gov.in.
