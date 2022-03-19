Patna High Court recruitment 2022: Apply for 30 computer operator-cum-typist posts at patnahighcourt.gov.in

Applicants belonging to the unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category will have to pay Rs 1,000 as examination fee while those under SC/ST/OH category need to pay Rs 500

The High Court of Judicature at Patna has released a notification inviting online applications for recruitment of 30 computer operator-cum-typist posts. Interested applicants can apply for the post on the official website- patnahighcourt.gov.in. The last day to apply for the vacancies is 7 April.

Here’s how to apply:

Go to the official website of the High Court of Judicature at Patna- patnahighcourt.gov.in

Click on recruitments tab available on the Patna HC home page

Then select the computer operator-cum-typist recruitment exam option

Click on 'apply online' and proceed with the registration process

Fill the Patna High Court recruitment 2022 application

Pay the Patna High Court recruitment application fee and submit the form

Take a printout of the application for future need

Applicants must note that the dates of the exam will be notified in due course of time. The deadline to pay the fee is 9 April.

Selection Process

The high court will select candidates through three phases - written test, computer typing test (English and Hindi) and an interview round.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants should possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a government recognised institution. A diploma/certificate from a computer application course of at least six months duration is also mandatory. Applicants should also have a certificate in typing proficiency in both English (40 words per minute) and in Hindi (30 words per minute).

Check the official notification here.

Fee payment

Applicants belonging to the unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category will have to pay Rs 1,000 as the examination fee. Those under SC/ST/OH category need to pay Rs 500.

Pay scale

Selected applicants will get a monthly salary between Rs 25,500 - 81,100 (Level 4) in the pay matrix of the 7th PRC. They are also eligible for allowances admissible under the Patna High Court Officers and Staff Rules 2021.

For more details and queries regarding the computer operator-cum-typist recruitment process, applicants are advised to visit the official website - patnahighcourt.gov.in.

