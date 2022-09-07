Patna: After HC intervention, sanitation workers call off their strike after 11 days

The sanitation workers in Patna called off their protest following intervention by the High Court and a 'positive response' from deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav to workers' demands

New Delhi: Ending the 11 days strike that saw the streets of Patna covered in a deluge of garbage and dirt, the sanitation workers in Patna called off their protest following intervention by the High Court and a ‘positive response’ from deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav to workers’ demands.

The Patna High court asked the protesting Unions to submit that they are calling off the protest in writing. This came after the BAR members approached the court against the continuation of the strike despite the 2 September order by the court to call it off.

The court asked the counsel for the workers, Yogesh Chandra Verma to respond to the matter. Verma in response said that he will consult with his client and also informed the court the delay in calling off the strike was on account of “callous behavior” by Principal Secretary (Urban development and Housing department) during a meeting with the workers to discuss their demands.

Soon after the consultation between the counsel and the workers the strike was ended. The court also verbally assured scrutinising the conduct of the state government.

The president of Bihar Local Bodies Samyukt Sangarsh Morcha said the decision to call off the strike was also taken in the light of positive assurance given by Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

“Tejashwiji called us for a meeting in the evening and listened to our grievances. He assured us that the grievances raised by the sanitation workers would be addressed. We submitted a memorandum to him, highlighting our 11-point charter of demands, including regularization of daily wagers and equal pay for equal work for contractual workers”, he said.

The strike that continued for 11 days left the streets of Patna covered with heaps of garbage and dirt. In the absence of anyone to pick up the garbage and clean the city, the citizens had been experiencing many problems because of the unhygienic surroundings and the health dangers they posed.

On 27 August Bihar Local Bodies Samyukt Sangarsh Morcha and Bihar Rajya Sthai Nikay Karmchari Mahasang started the strike for an 11-charter demand including pay parity, regularization of services, job to family members of the deceased workers on compassionate grounds, ban on outsourcing and other benefits.

