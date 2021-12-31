India

'Patients are suffering': After 15 days of protests, Delhi resident doctors call off strike

The junior doctors’ strike was called off based on an assurance that no police action would be taken against them

FP Staff December 31, 2021 11:30:51 IST
File image of doctors protesting against the police's manhandling. PTI

After 15 days, Delhi’s resident doctors — who have been refusing to offer medical services — have decided to call off their strike today.

The resident doctors in Delhi, who were protesting over the delay in NEET-PG counselling and alleged manhandling of doctors by the police, said they will resume work from 12 pm on Friday.

“The strike has been called off. We will rejoin work at 12 pm. We had a meeting with the joint commissioner of police (CP) last night where he gave instructions to cancel the FIR. As for the NEET-PG, we have been assured that the court clearance will come during the 6 January hearing,” said Dr Manish Kumar, president, Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA).

Resident doctors in the National Capital have been protesting for the past 15 days, leading to medical facilities being disrupted across hospitals.

The protests turned violent on Monday night when the junior doctors, who were on a march towards the Supreme Court, had been stopped by the Delhi Police. The situation descended into chaos, as doctors alleged they were lathi-charged by the authorities, a charge which has been denied by them.

Digging down, the resident doctors then refused to resume work till an apology was provided to them and on Tuesday, 28 December, resident doctors belonging to FORDA gathered in large numbers on the premises of Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital and raised slogans like 'We want justice'.

Patient care remained affected at three Centre-run facilities — Safdarjung, RML and Lady Hardinge hospitals and some other Delhi government-run hospitals too.

The Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, which was the epicenter of the ongoing stir, witnessed chaos as the OPD counters remained shut. The doctors protested outside the emergency ward and all emergency services were obstructed. Even the ambulance services have been disrupted by the agitating doctors.

With inputs from agencies

