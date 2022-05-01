Patiala clash: National Commission for Minorities seeks report from Punjab chief secretary
Near the Kali Mata temple, the two groups came face to face and hurled stones at each other. The temple gates were locked and police deployed in large numbers to prevent the situation from escalating further in the city, police said
New Delhi: The National Commission for Minorities on Friday wrote to the Punjab chief secretary over clashes between two groups in Patiala district and sought a report on the matter within a week.
Local authorities announced an 11-hour curfew in Patiala district on Friday after four people were injured when two groups clashed over an anti-Khalistan march. The curfew will be enforced between 7 pm Friday and 6 am Saturday.
The NCM wrote to Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari, saying it has taken note of news reports of a communal clash involving one minority community in Patiala.
“You are requested to send a detailed report in the matter for consideration of the Commission within seven days,” the letter to Tiwari said.
The clash took place outside the Kali Mata temple when members of an outfit that calls itself Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) began a ‘Khalistan Murdabad March’.
Some Sikh activists, including Nihangs, took out another march against the Sena event.
A Sena leader said the outfit had planned the march as a reply to the announcement by ‘Sikhs for Justice’ to mark the ‘foundation day of Khalistan” on 29 April.
