With the current trend of bizarre culinary experiments making headlines online, a street food vendor has now come up with an unusual combination called ‘Pasta Biryani’. Instagram users are rightfully disgusted by the peculiar innovation. The strange food experiment came to the limelight when popular food blogger Karan Dua known as ‘dilsefoodie’ shared it on Instagram. The video begins with a vendor announcing his intention to create a dish with pasta and biryani together. The chef begins by pan-frying chopped vegetables such as capsicum, carrots, onions, cottage cheese, peas, and sweet corn. In order to enhance the flavour of the veggies, the vendor adds aromatic spices like garam masala and kasuri methi.

The next step involves adding boiled rice and cream to the mixture. For colour, the vendor adds a gravy made separately with chole and palak. In the end, the dish’s highlight or main ingredient, pasta, is added on top. As a final step, the vendor garnishes the dish with grated paneer.

A page named @dilsefoodie posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “Ye Banda Bhi Bhai Pata Nahi Kya Kya Combination Bana Raha Hai Se Tried PASTA BIRYANI” (This guy, who knows what combinations he’s experimenting with, tried pasta Biryani).

Over 7,000 people have liked the video since it was shared. Despite the clip’s popularity, the internet’s response to the food experiment has been far from positive. People expressed disappointment at the idea of changing their favorite dish, biryani. Others offered humorous responses.

“Oh Teri!! If a guy from Lucknow marries a girl from Italy, this happens!!” an Instagram user joked.

“Kya Khichdi ghol de isne,” the second user commented.

A user joked, “Italians commit suicide after watching this.”

As a blogger and food enthusiast who has over 1 million followers on Instagram, Dua blogs about street food, uploads videos on food walks, and reviews food on YouTube. He was named among ’75 young cultural ambassadors of India’ last year by Money Control. Dua’s name has appeared on the list of several prominent news outlets, according to his Instagram bio.

