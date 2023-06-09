Passenger held for hoax 'bomb' threat on Vistara flight, allowed to go as nothing suspicious found

A male passenger, who was onboard a Vistara flight to Dubai, was arrested at Delhi airport on a complaint by a woman co-passenger. The woman had complained to a flight crew that she heard the man speak of a ‘bomb’ over the phone.

The man was later handed over to CISF and then arrested by the Delhi Police. The incident happened on 7 June but nothing was found after the investigation, according to the police.

The man has been given a notice and allowed to go as nothing suspicious was found on him. The police said, if needed, he will have to join the investigation in the future, reported ANI.

The police stated that the man was speaking to his mother on the phone. He reportedly told his mother that the CISF didn’t allow a coconut in his bag, as they feared that it could be a bomb, but they allowed pan masala that was kept in his bag.

Upon hearing the word, the woman immediately raised the alarm. After this, both the passengers were asked to disembark from the flight. The man was handed over to the police, while the woman chose to take another flight. The plane was thoroughly searched, delaying the flight by two hours.

With inputs from agencies

