Parumala Perunnal is observed on 2 November in Kerala every year to remember the death of Bishop Mar Gregorios Metropolitan, the first canonised saint of Indian origin, who belonged to Kerala’s Malankara Orthodox community. On this day, the bishop was interred in the church. It is one of the most well-known events celebrated in the southern state and takes place in Parumala town of Pathanamthitta district. To commemorate this wonderful day, devotees from all regions of the state throng the church’s grounds. Special rituals and a well-attended, vibrant procession mark the festival day. Devotees offer special prayers at the church on the commemoration day which is known as Ormaperunnal.

History of Parumala Perunnal:

The location, Parumala is a small village on the banks of the Pampa River in South India. Once upon a time, these exact areas were visited by a renowned saint by the name of Malankara Metropolitan Joseph Mar Dionysius. People really admired him because of his tremendous wisdom and magical aura. He was born in Kunnamkulam. He had the vision to establish a seminary in this area for the benefit of all humanity.

For this reason, a person named Arikupurathu Mathen Karnavar gave him two acres of land. On this particular plot of land, a structure known as Azhippura was built with the explicit intent of housing Syriac language teaching. As a result, Dionysius eventually assigned Mar Gregorios to effectively carry out his teachings over the course of time. Mar Gregorios, the first Indian Christian saint to be canonised, passed away here on 2 November 1902, at the age of 54. His tomb is presently located in this church. The Malankara Metropolitan Baselios Geevarghese II and the Catholicos proclaimed him a saint of the Church in 1947.

Significance of Parumala Perunnal:

The unique aspect of Parumala Perunnal is that everything revolves around devotion throughout the entire festival. In contrast to other festivals, there are no cultural events arranged for the occasion. The festival’s distinctive feature is that it draws people from all kinds of backgrounds and communities across Kerala, not just from the Christian community. As a result, it serves as a celebration of peace and harmony that enhances the overall charm of Kerala’s festivities.

