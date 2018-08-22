'Partition was done to keep Muslims in Bangladesh, Hindus in West Bengal': BJP's Roopa Ganguly's remark stokes row

West Bengal BJP MP Roopa Ganguly has stirred up a controversy by alluding that West Bengal was intended to be a state for Hindus.

Ganguly, on Wednesday, said that India was divided so that Pakistan and Bangladesh are for Muslims, and Bengal, which is a part of India remains as it was for Hindus who returned from Bangladesh, ANI reported. The statement was a reply to a question on what Ganguly's views were on Citizenship Bill...that 'Hindus are refugees, Muslims are infiltrators'? Ganguly also said that those who are born in India or are living since childhood, including Muslims, need not worry about National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Politically incorrect...Partition was done so Pak becomes Muslim nation; Bangladesh mainly for Muslims,Bengal part of India as it was for Hindus who returned from Bangladesh: R Ganguly on 'your views on Citizenship Bill...that 'Hindus are refugees, Muslims infiltrators'? (21.08) pic.twitter.com/Dqw1NJEVWA — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2018

Only Hindus aren't refugees, Buddhists, Jains are refugees too who came from different parts of the world to India: Roopa Ganguly, BJP when asked 'what are your views on Citizenship Bill...that 'Hindus are refugees, Muslims are infiltrators'? (21.08.2018) pic.twitter.com/FniyRHjb61 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2018

Ganguly's statements come a few days after BJP national vice-president Om Mathur said that the country would not be allowed to become a 'dharamshala' and that National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be implemented throughout the country after the 2019 general election. The entire country is suffering from the problem of Bangladeshi infiltrators. There is not a single city or town which is not suffering from the problem of Bangladeshi infiltrators, Mathur had told reporters.

As parties have been busy slinging mud at each other, the West Bengal unit of Congress has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP of resorting to "narrow-minded" politics by "misguiding" people over the NRC issue.

With inputs from agencies