You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

West Bengal Congress unit slams TMC, BJP for 'misguiding' people over NRC issue and resorting to 'narrow-minded' politics

Politics Press Trust of India Aug 13, 2018 08:52:11 IST

Kolkata: The West Bengal unit of Congress on Sunday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of resorting to "narrow-minded" politics by "misguiding" people over the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"The BJP is campaigning in West Bengal by trying to make people understand that the NRC is for protecting the Hindus. And similarly, Mamata Banerjee is trying to misguide the people saying that the NRC is a danger for the Bengalis and she will be their saviour.

Former minister Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Image courtesy PIB

Former minister Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Image courtesy PIB

"Both have taken to narrow-minded politics prior to the general elections," West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Adhir Chowdhury said in Kolkata.

The NRC is meant for the state of Assam and not for any other state, he asserted.

He also referred to an incident of 2005, when TMC chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction in the Lok Sabha, after she was not allowed to speak on illegal migration of Bangladeshis into West Bengal.

"Even, she (Banerjee) is a different person. She is now wanting to give shelter to the 40 lakh people, who are not on the NRC list, in West Bengal. Why this dual character?" Chowdhury said.

He added that the state Congress would hold a rally in the city on 4 October, highlighting issues "through which people were misguided for the sake of vote bank politics".


Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 08:52 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores