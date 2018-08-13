West Bengal Congress unit slams TMC, BJP for 'misguiding' people over NRC issue and resorting to 'narrow-minded' politics

Kolkata: The West Bengal unit of Congress on Sunday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of resorting to "narrow-minded" politics by "misguiding" people over the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"The BJP is campaigning in West Bengal by trying to make people understand that the NRC is for protecting the Hindus. And similarly, Mamata Banerjee is trying to misguide the people saying that the NRC is a danger for the Bengalis and she will be their saviour.

"Both have taken to narrow-minded politics prior to the general elections," West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Adhir Chowdhury said in Kolkata.

The NRC is meant for the state of Assam and not for any other state, he asserted.

He also referred to an incident of 2005, when TMC chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction in the Lok Sabha, after she was not allowed to speak on illegal migration of Bangladeshis into West Bengal.

"Even, she (Banerjee) is a different person. She is now wanting to give shelter to the 40 lakh people, who are not on the NRC list, in West Bengal. Why this dual character?" Chowdhury said.

He added that the state Congress would hold a rally in the city on 4 October, highlighting issues "through which people were misguided for the sake of vote bank politics".