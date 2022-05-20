Part of tunnel on Jammu and Kashmir highway collapses in Ramban; 10 labourers missing

A small portion of the front side of the tunnel at Khoni Nallah in the Makerkote area of Ramban collapsed late on Thursday night during an audit

As many as 10 labourers are missing after a part of four-lane tunnel under construction at Khooni Nala on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban district collapsed late on Thursday night.

Several people have been injured after the tunnel collapse. Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority said that the rescue operation is underway. Police and the Army are also involved in the rescue operation.

Officials said that those missing or trapped inside the tunnel belong to the company conducting the work of auditing the tunnel.

#WATCH | Rescue operation underway at Khooni Nala, Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban, where a part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed late last night; 6 to 7 feared trapped. pic.twitter.com/3LmZF0ctrm — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

On Thursday night, a small portion of the front side of the tunnel at Khoni Nallah collapsed during an audit, they said.

Till the last report came in, as many as four people were rescued in injured condition.

Several machines and vehicles, including bulldozers and trucks which were parked on front side of the tunnel, suffered damage.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Massaratul Islam and Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma are at the spot, supervising the rescue operation, officials said.

Several ambulances were dispatched to the location from Banihal, the officials added.

With inputs from agencies

