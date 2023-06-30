Parliamentary Standing Committee to discuss UCC on July 3, seek feedback from stakeholders
Sushil Modi, the head of the Parliamentary Committee, said that the meeting of the committee is non-political as the panel has members from all political parties
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice will discuss the Uniform Civil Code and take feedback from various stakeholders to address the issues with the contentious law on July 3.
Sushil Modi, the head of the Parliamentary Committee, said that the meeting of the committee is non-political as the panel has members from all political parties.
“We will discuss the Law Commission’s report on the UCC on July 3. If required, we will call another meeting to discuss the matter further. The committee is completely neutral,” he said.
Related Articles
Members of the committee have been informed about their role in the meeting and that their inputs and feedback on UCC will be sought and considered.
According to the schedule of the standing committee, the panel will hear the views of representatives of the law panel and legal affairs and legislative departments of the law ministry on a public notice issued by the Law Commission of India on June 14, 2023, inviting views from the various stakeholders on the Uniform Civil Code under the subject ‘Review of Personal Laws’.
As of Tuesday, UCC received nearly 8.5 lakh responses on its public notice.
“In more than a dozen cases, the Supreme Court has said that the UCC should be implemented as soon as possible. The court has repeated this time and again,” Modi said.
He added, “I don’t understand why the same age for marriage can’t be fixed for all. It is being propagated that the UCC will affect religious customs and rituals. If criminal law is the same for all people in the country, then why can’t civil law be that way?”
Bharatiya Janata Party’s strong push for a Uniform Civil Code in the country has unruffled the Congress as also the larger bunch of Opposition parties since they see this as a ploy to shore up the Hindu vote bank ahead of the next year’s Lok Sabha elections in which PM Modi will seek a third term.
With inputs from PTI
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
PM Modi backs Uniform Civil Code: How it will affect personal laws across religions
If the Uniform Civil Code comes into force, separate personal laws governing marriages, divorce and inheritance of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Parsis and other communities will become ineffective
PM's comparison between family and nation to justify UCC flawed; Uniform Civil Code can't be forced, says Chidambaram
"Even in a family there is diversity. The Constitution of India recognised diversity and plurality among the people of India. A UCC is an aspiration. It cannot be forced on the people by an agenda-driven majoritarian government," the Congress leader tweeted
AAP supports Centre on Uniform Civil Code, but wants consensus among stakeholders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently made a strong push for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), asking how can the country function with dual laws that govern personal matters, and accused the Opposition of using the UCC issue to “mislead and provoke” the Muslim community.