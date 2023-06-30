Parliamentary Standing Committee to discuss UCC on July 3, seek feedback from stakeholders

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice will discuss the Uniform Civil Code and take feedback from various stakeholders to address the issues with the contentious law on July 3.

Sushil Modi, the head of the Parliamentary Committee, said that the meeting of the committee is non-political as the panel has members from all political parties.

“We will discuss the Law Commission’s report on the UCC on July 3. If required, we will call another meeting to discuss the matter further. The committee is completely neutral,” he said.

Members of the committee have been informed about their role in the meeting and that their inputs and feedback on UCC will be sought and considered.

According to the schedule of the standing committee, the panel will hear the views of representatives of the law panel and legal affairs and legislative departments of the law ministry on a public notice issued by the Law Commission of India on June 14, 2023, inviting views from the various stakeholders on the Uniform Civil Code under the subject ‘Review of Personal Laws’.

As of Tuesday, UCC received nearly 8.5 lakh responses on its public notice.

“In more than a dozen cases, the Supreme Court has said that the UCC should be implemented as soon as possible. The court has repeated this time and again,” Modi said.

He added, “I don’t understand why the same age for marriage can’t be fixed for all. It is being propagated that the UCC will affect religious customs and rituals. If criminal law is the same for all people in the country, then why can’t civil law be that way?”

Bharatiya Janata Party’s strong push for a Uniform Civil Code in the country has unruffled the Congress as also the larger bunch of Opposition parties since they see this as a ploy to shore up the Hindu vote bank ahead of the next year’s Lok Sabha elections in which PM Modi will seek a third term.

With inputs from PTI

