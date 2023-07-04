Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi reviews legislative business ahead of Monsoon session
Among the bills pending before Parliament are the Inter-services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023, the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022, and the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022.
The Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi chaired a meeting of secretaries and senior officers of various ministries and departments to review the preparedness of legislative and other government business for the ensuing Monsoon Session,2023 of Parliament.
Joshi reviewed the preparedness of the legislative and other government business for the Monsoon Session, beginning July 20, during a meeting attended by ministers of state for parliamentary affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan and officials of the ministry.
“The focus of the meeting was on repeal and re-enactment of pre-Constitution Acts according to present scenario as well as on Legislations concerning public welfare,” an official statement said.
Related Articles
Joshi directed the officials to complete all the procedural formalities with respect to the Bills to be brought during the session on priority basis.
As on date, 38 draft legislations are pending before Parliament as just one bill was passed during the budget session.
Among the bills pending before Parliament are the Inter-services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023, the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022, and the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022.
During the session, the government’s priority will remain on the bill to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance.
The ordinance was promulgated effectively to nullify the Supreme Court judgment that gave the Delhi government greater legislative and administrative control over matters related to the transfer and postings of bureaucrats working under the Delhi government.
Pralhad Joshi, monsson session, delhi ordinance, UCC
Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday directed officials to complete formalities related to the draft legislations to be introduced during the upcoming Monsoon Session.
Joshi reviewed the preparedness of the legislative and other government business for the Monsoon Session, beginning July 20, during a meeting attended by ministers of state for parliamentary affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan and officials of the ministry.
“The focus of the meeting was on repeal and re-enactment of pre-Constitution Acts according to present scenario as well as on Legislations concerning public welfare,” an official statement said.
Joshi directed the officials to complete all the procedural formalities with respect to the Bills to be brought during the session on priority basis.
As on date, 38 draft legislations are pending before Parliament as just one bill was passed during the budget session.
Among the bills pending before Parliament are the Inter-services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023, the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022, and the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022.
During the session, the government’s priority will remain on the bill to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance.
The ordinance was promulgated effectively to nullify the Supreme Court judgment that gave the Delhi government greater legislative and administrative control over matters related to the transfer and postings of bureaucrats working under the Delhi government.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Narendra Modi to chair all-party meet to discuss COVID-19 situation at 10.30 am on 4 December
The virtual meeting is being held at a time when the Centre is contemplating merging the Winter session of Parliament with the Budget session due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi
At all-party meet, Narendra Modi says govt ready to discuss all issues in Parliament's Winter Session; Opposition raises Farooq Abdullah's detention
Ahead of Parliament's Winter Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured at the all-party meeting that the government is ready to discuss all issues
17th Lok Sabha: Pralhad Joshi says Centre, Opposition should work together to ensure smooth passage of bills ahead of Union Budget
Ahead of the first Parliament session of the 17th Lok Sabha, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said that the government and Opposition parties should work together for the welfare of the people.