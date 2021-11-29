Parliament Winter Session: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at venue; says must maintain dignity of House

The prime minister, who skipped the all-parties meet on Sunday, said that the government is ready to discuss every issue and answer all questions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Parliament on Monday ahead of the first day of the highly anticipated Winter Session. Before entering the House he addressed the media:

Speaking at the start of the Parliament session. https://t.co/IvHdsOocbx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 29, 2021

The prime minister, who skipped the all-party meet on Sunday, said that the government is ready to discuss every issue and reply to every question. "I wish, this season we take positive steps. There must be peaceful and productive winter session. We have to maintain dignity of the house."

He said that it is an important session of the Parliament and the citizens of the country want a productive session. "They (ministers) are fulfilling their responsibilities for a brighter future", the prime minister said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too on Sunday called on the Opposition parties to allow the business of the house to be run smoothly. This emphasis is understandable given that the Monsoon Session was abruptly ended because of constant disruptions, so much so that the Lower House functioned for only 21 of the 96 stipulated hours and its productivity was at 22 percent.

The Winter Session of Parliament too is expected to be a stormy one. Besides the farm laws repeal bill, the government has listed 25 draft legislations for the parliamentary session, including one to ban all but a few private cryptocurrencies while allowing an official digital currency by the RBI.

