Amid repeated protests by the Opposition over the Pegasus snooping controversy, farm laws and various other issues, both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am on Friday.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu first adjourned the proceedings till noon after the Opposition leaders did not follow his plea to maintain order in the Upper House.

What happened in Rajya Sabha today

When the House resumed at 12 pm, Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh could conduct the Question Hour for nearly 35 minutes. Of the 15 questions listed, five were taken up.

Amid the din, the ministers concerned responded to queries raised by the members but, the protesting members were in the Well shouting slogans in regional languages and even whistling, thereby disrupting the functioning of the House.

The members were heckling as the Chair convened Question Hour and allowed ministers to lay papers on the table.

The Chair reminded the protesting members of the resolution adopted during the golden jubilee celebrations of independence that they will preserve the sanctity of the House and no one will disrupt the Question Hour and protest in the Well.

As the members continued to protest, the Chair adjourned the House till 2 pm.

After the House resumed after lunch at 2 pm, the government introduced the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the bill amid the protest and sloganeering by the Opposition members and said it will provide relief to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector. The bill will help the sector ensure a smoother capital cycle and healthier cash flow, she added.

Earlier, soon after the listed papers were laid on the table of the House, Naidu said he has not accepted the notices given by various Opposition party members under Rule 267 for suspension of the business to allow a discussion on the issues raised by them.

The Congress MPs protested and several of them were on their feet. "What is all this? What is happening? You go to your seats," the Chairman said as Trinamool Congress (TMC) members trooped into the Well, some carrying placards. They were later joined by Congress members.

Naidu asked the protesting members to return to their seats, but they refused to oblige. The Chair then adjourned the proceedings till noon. The members who had given the notices under Rule 267 for suspension of the business included Sukhendu Sekhar Ray (TMC), Amee Yajnik (Congress), Neeraj Dangi (Congress), Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Binoy Viswam (CPI), Ram Gopal Yadav (SP), Vishambhar Prasad Nishad (SP) and Ripun Bora (Congress).

Naidu said he had gone through the notices and decided not to admit them.

What happened in Lok Sabha today

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned four times on Thursday as Opposition members continued their protest over Pegasus and other issues.

As Opposition continued their protest on Pegasus snooping controversy and three farm bills, Birla adjourned the House till 11.30 am. After the Question Hour ended at noon, Agrawal asked protesting members to go back to their respective seats. "We are starting Zero Hour, please go back to your seats," he appealed to the members. Soon after he adjourned the House till 12.30 pm.

When the House reconvened at 12.30 pm, Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, took up papers to be laid by ministers. As protests continued, he adjourned the House till 2 pm. Earlier in the day, Speaker Om Birla had expressed his displeasure over unruly behaviour by some Opposition leaders and said he was "very hurt" over Wednesday's incident.

On Wednesday, when papers were being laid in the House, Congress members Gurjeet Aujala, TN Prathapan, Hibi Eden and some others had thrown business papers of the day as well as torn pieces of paper and placards at the Chair. A piece of the torn placard landed in the press gallery just above the Speaker's podium.

The Lower House on Thursday passed two bills before the proceedings were adjourned for the day. The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill 2021 and The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 were passed without debate.

Amid din, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia moved the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Similarly, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal moved the Inland Vessels Bill, 2021, which seeks to provide safety of navigation, protection of life and cargo and prevention of pollution that may be caused.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said the Opposition has not been able to put forth its point due to the stubborn attitude of the government.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the members who resorted to tearing papers don't even want to apologise.

With inputs from PTI