Parliament Monsoon Session Today Live News Updates: The House was adjourned repeatedly as an unrelenting opposition created uproar, repeating the scenes of the last over one week

The BJP on Wednesday hit out at the opposition parties for creating ruckus in the Lok Sabha and throwing papers at the Chair, saying they have ashamed the world's largest democracy and damaged the dignity of Parliament. Amid protest by opposition members over the Pegasus spying row and farmers' issue, the Lok Sabha was adjourned multiple times on Wednesday. The House witnessed unruly scenes when Congress and Left members threw papers and torn placards at the Chair and Treasury benches. A placard thrown by an MP fell in the press gallery.

Yesterday, the Congress leader had alleged that the government has indicated that it was not going to take up the Pegasus row for discussion in the Parliament.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said today that unless the government gets down to discussing important issues such as Pegasus snooping row, the controversial farm laws and the inflation, it was wasting the Parliament's time.

"We have all considered this place the temple of democracy and I try to maintain the dignity of my chair by being fair to all of you. But some members of the House are repeating incidents that are against Parliament rules; If this continues, I'll have to take an action against those members in order to maintain the decorum of the House," said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Opposition MPs tearing papers and hurling them at the Chair and treasury benches.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid protest by Opposition MPs soon after the session began for the day. The din began after Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu dismissed various point of orders and adjournment notices introduced by opposition MPs. After this, the House was adjourned till 12 pm

Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Prahlad Joshi are meeting Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge to work on the impasse in Parliament.

We only want discussion on Pegasus issue. For that, PM Modi and Home Minister's presence is necessary. This (snooping) is treason. If they let us discuss the issue, the House will function properly. We've also called an all-party meet today: LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge pic.twitter.com/9IBRLxhp6E

While the government is looking at finding common ground with all political parties to run the Parliament, Opposition dug in its heels today as Congress insisted it was not interested in any other topic of discussion till the government agreed to address the pegasus snooping row and the three controversial farm laws.

A non-issue is unnecessarily being made an issue. Can thousands of people across the world be spied upon? What Rahul Gandhi says, he doesn't understand. That is his basic problem. He speaks most immaturely: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/M1LqrOVMd2

Delhi | Congress MP Ripun Bora rides a bicycle to the Parliament to protest against the rise in fuel prices pic.twitter.com/Tcvsxr1F7m

Congress MP Ripun Bora rides a bicycle to the Parliament to protest against the rise in fuel prices. He said, "We have been demanding a discussion in the Parliament on the hike in prices of all essential commodities. Being an MP, if we are not allowed a discussion in the Parliament, then, where will we raise such issues."

The Opposition intensified its noisy protests in Lok Sabha on Wednesday over Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues with some unruly members even hurling papers and torn placards in the House, but the government went ahead with its legislative agenda and three bills were passed amid the din.

As the proceedings began, opposition members trooped into the Well of the House, raising slogans and holding placards against the government over a number of issues including snooping allegations linked to Israeli spyware Pegasus.

Speaker Om Birla continued with the Question Hour despite disruptions. This was for the first time that Lok Sabha completed the Question Hour in the Monsoon session which began on July 19.

As members from the Congress, Trinamool Congress and other parties continued with the sloganeering, Birla was seen going through a book on House procedures.

Soon after the Question Hour ended, Speaker Birla left the House and Rajendra Agrawal took over.

When papers were being laid, Congress members Gurjeet Aujala, TN Prathapan, Hibi Eden and some others threw business papers of the day, some torn papers as well as placards at the Chair. A piece of the torn placard landed in the press gallery just above the Speaker's podium.

However, Agrawal continued with the proceedings.

The members repeatedly threw papers at the Chair and later towards the Treasury benches. One of the papers landed near the seat of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The Chair then adjourned the proceedings till 12:30 PM and the House was adjourned for the day after a few more brief adjournments.

The government was contemplating to move suspension motion against Congress MPs who created ruckus in the House. Some Opposition MPs met Speaker and he cautioned them, and it looks unlikely that disciplinary action will be taken against them.

In the middle of the protests, Lok Sabha passed the IBC amendment bill without a debate after Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh moved it for consideration and passage.

The bill among other things provides for a pre-packaged resolution process for stressed MSMEs.

Singh said the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021, will replace the ordinance that was promulgated on April 4 as part of efforts to provide relief to MSMEs adversely impacted by the pandemic.

Lok Sabha also approved the first batch of supplementary demands authorising the government to spend an additional Rs 23,675 crore, including Rs 17,000 crore for the health ministry, in the current financial year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the supplementary demands for grants and relevant appropriation bills.

According to the first batch of supplementary demands for grants tabled in Lok Sabha by Sitharaman on July 20, although the gross additional expenditure is over Rs 1.87 lakh crore in 2021-22, the actual cash outgo will only be Rs 23,674.81 crore as the remaining spending will be met through savings and higher receipts and recoveries.

It approved the relevant appropriation bills, authorising the government to withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India to meet additional expenditure.

Meanwhile, the meeting of the Information and Technology Committee, led by former minister and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, was also adjourned on Wednesday because of the lack of quorum and a face-off between BJP and Opposition MPs over the Pegasus row. Sources say that the members of the BJP — including Nishikant Dubey, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Sanjay Seth, Locket Chatterjee and others — went to the committee meeting but did not sign after which the meeting had to be called off because in the Opposition camp only nine MPs were present and a quorum required at least 10 MPs to be present.