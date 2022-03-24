India

'Pariksha Pe Charcha': Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with students on 1 April

An online creative writing competition was conducted in December-January to select participants. Around 15.7 lakh participants had registered for the creative writing competition

Asian News International March 24, 2022 20:26:18 IST
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the students, teachers and parents across the country during the 5th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on April 1, according to information received by Education Ministry.

The prime minister had conceptualized the unique interactive programme in which students, parents, teachers across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss and overcome the stress emerging out of examinations.

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' has been organized successfully for the last four years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. The first three editions of Pariksha Pe Charcha were held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format. The fourth edition was held online on 17 April 2021.

Updated Date: March 24, 2022 20:26:18 IST

