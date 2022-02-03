Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration deadline closes today; check steps to apply

Over 12.03 lakh students, 90,000 parents and 2.69 teachers have registered at the MyGov portal, as per the website. The date and timing of the PPC have not been announced yet

The registration deadline for the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) ends today, 3 February. Interested individuals can apply for a chance to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi by registering themselves on the official website at www.mygov.in.

Till now, over 12.03 lakh students, 90,000 parents and 2.69 teachers have registered at the MyGov portal, as per the website. The date and timing of the PPC have not been announced yet. The last PPC was conducted in a fully virtual mode on 7 April, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The interaction will be open to students from Classes 9 to 12 as well as their parents and teachers. In Pariksha Pe Charcha, Modi interacts with selected people on topics such as exam stress and gives his own view on time management during exams and other issues.

Steps to register for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022:

― Visit the official website at https://www.mygov.in/

― Click on the link to register for PPC fifth edition under the What's New section of the page

― Enter the required details to register yourself at the Pariksha Pe Charcha portal

― Submit the application and keep a hard copy of your completed PPC form for future use

Direct link to apply for PPC 2022.

Participants need to submit an original write-up on one of the suggested themes. Any false information submitted in the write up will lead to the disqualification of the student from the PPC 2022 participation process. The entries submitted by applicants must not have any objectionable, inappropriate or false content.

The themes for the write-up are Clean India Green India, Self-reliant school for self-reliant India, Environmental conservation and climate change resilience, Digital collaboration in classrooms, Exam stress management strategies during COVID-19 and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, as per the Pariksha Pe Charcha website.

For teachers, the themes are National Education Policy (NEP) for Naya Bharat and the COVID-19 Pandemic: opportunities & challenges. For parents, Beti Padhao Desh Badhao, Lifelong students’ yearning for learning and Local to Global - Vocal for Local.

The registrations for Pariksha Pe Charcha started on 28 December last year.

