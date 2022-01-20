Pariksha Pe Charcha is an initiative where Modi addresses queries of students related to exam stress and other issues

The last day to register for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2022 is today, 20 January. This will be the fifth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha' and the registration for this edition began on 28 December last year.

For the unversed, Pariksha Pe Charcha is an initiative where Modi addresses queries of students related to exam stress and other issues. Students are also motivated and are given tips on how to achieve goals, combat stress etc.

Participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha is open to only students of Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12. Participation in the contest can be done by registering on the MyGov platform. To select those students who will be featured in the program of Pariksha Pe Charcha, an online creative writing competition will be conducted. After registering on the MyGov platform, participants will have to submit a write-up on a specific theme.

The themes for students this year are Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, self-reliant schools for self-reliant India, exam stress management strategies, clean India, green India, digital collaboration in classrooms, environmental conservation and climate change resilience.

According to Live Mint, students can participate only in one theme specified for them. Responses submitted by participants should be creative, simple and only original answers written in a student’s own words should be submitted. Submission of wrong information or false representation will disqualify a student’s participation.

To register for Modi’s Pariksha Pe Chaarcha 2022, follow the steps given below:

-Visit the MyGov website at https://www.mygov.in/

-Click on the tab that reads ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022’

-A page will open where candidates can register themselves online

-Enter the required details and click on submit

-Download the confirmation page for future reference purposes.

As per Indian Express, teachers and parents can also register themselves for PPC. The themes for teachers include National Education Policy (NEP) for Naya Bharat and COVID-19 pandemic: opportunities and challenges. Themes for parents are Beti Padhao-Desh Badhao, local to global: vocal for local and lifelong students yearning for learning.

It has to be noted that all entries submitted by contestants can be used by Ministry of Education (MoE) and MyGov on social media or on a website, or in any other form that may be needed. Winners will receive a Certificate of Appreciation by Director, NCERT and each winner will also get a special Pariksha Pe Charcha Kit comprising of Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, written by the prime minister.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.