Panic after tiger kills 15 animals in Kerala, 150 officials and Kumki elephants roped in to hunt big cat

The people of Mananthavady region, Kerala, have been living in a state of fear and panic for more than two weeks now due to a tiger, which has been on the prowl.

The ferocious beast has killed 15 animals until now and it seems that the tiger has no plans of discontinuing its hunting spree.

As per reports, the animal has been in the Mananthavady region of the Wayanad district for 17 days and the forest officials are taking strict measures to ensure that the tiger is caught.

Officials have deployed Kumki elephants, trained for being used as decoys, to seize the animal that has been roaming around since weeks.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders were issued by the district administration in certain areas of the municipality.

Forest officials have laid out elaborate plans to capture the big cat after the locals came to know about it and began worrying about their life and safety. Plans of blocking the tiger’s route have also been underway. More than 150 forest officials and police personnel have been deployed in the region. Forest authorities have also tried to use drones to locate the tiger but the tall trees and coffee plants in the region caused a hindrance in the drone operation.

Along with all these measures, two divisional Forest Officers (DFO) have also been camping in the area, keeping it under full scrutiny and hoping to find the carnivore soon.

Till now, the tiger has killed only domestic animals which include goats, cows, poultry and other animals, according to the Press Trust of India (PTI).

A local resident of the Mananthavady village told PTI that people are afraid to go out of their houses, especially when it gets dark. The person mentioned that his goat was also killed by the tiger recently.

