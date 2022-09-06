Speaking on a show on News18, Analyst Amina Begam Ansari said we see the form of blasphemy where we literally, read, listen to and discuss how there should be a physical punishment for it, which is a root cause and which has to be discussed as a community and condemned.

New Delhi: Young girls in Pakistan’s Lal Masjid in are being taught how to behead people who insult Prophet Muhammad.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, a teacher is seen demonstrating to young girls wearing burqa how to hold and use a sword to behead people.

Through this exercise, the girls are being taught that those who ‘insult’ the Prophet will have only one punishment, and that will be decapitation. Girls, dressed in pink, can be heard raising slogans and glorifying decapitation.

Speaking about the issue on News18, Analyst Amina Begam Ansari said, “In Islam, blasphemy is a subject of intellectual discussion rather than a subject of physical punishment.”

Inside the #LalMasjid girls are being taught how to butcher or behead someone. “In Islam, blasphemy is a subject of intellectual discussion rather than a subject of physical punishment.” Amina Begam Ansari (@Amana_Ansari) shares her views. #TheRightStand @AnchorAnandN pic.twitter.com/yCW3oMcxBN — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 5, 2022

She said we see the form of blasphemy where we literally, read, listen to and discuss how there should be physical punishment for blasphemy, which is a root cause and which has to be discussed as a community and condemned.

“We have to totally remove this kind of teaching from our community,” she said.

On politicisation of Islam, she said, “I think this is not only threatening and dangerous for India but also for the Indian Muslims. What will it do to our next generation is that they will become foot soldiers for such an idea and commit a heinous crime which will only add up falling into the fault line.”

She further said that fact-checker and co-founder of Alt News website Mohammed Zubair and people like him who started a blasphemy campaign should be held accountable. It started from India and then Pakistani side used it, she added.

“We should look at the whole picture where we should discuss the root cause and how it gets politicised for the bigger agenda without that we won’t be able to find a solution,” she added.

