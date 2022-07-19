Pakistani national, with 11-inch long knife crosses over to India to kill Nupur Sharma, held in Rajasthan
A senior BSF officer said that the Pakistan man was held on 16 July from the Hindumalkot border outpost. He was found in suspicious conditions by the patrolling team and was immediately detained and frisked
New Delhi: A Pakistani national, who crossed over to India via the international border to allegedly kill suspended BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma, has been held in Sri Ganga Nagar district of Rajasthan.
A joint team of the intelligence bureau (IB) and other intelligence agencies are interrogating the arrested Pakistani national.
A senior Border Security Force (BSF) officer informed that the man was held on 16 July around 11 pm from near Hindumalkot border outpost. He was found in suspicious condition by patrolling team. He was immediately detained and frisked.
"We have found an 11-inch long knife, religious books, clothes, food and sand in the bag from his possession. He identified himself as Rizwan Ashraf, a native of Mandi Bahauddin city located in Northern Punjab of Pakistan," he said.
He added that during the preliminary investigation, the suspect informed that he has crossed the border to kill Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad. He had planned to visit Ajmer Dargah first before executing his plan.
"We have handed him over to local police for further investigation. He was produced before a magistrate from where he was sent to eight days of police custody. We have informed the concerned intelligence agencies about him," he added.
A joint team of IB, RAW and military intelligence is interrogating him.
The move comes against the backdrop of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Mohammad that had led to widespread violent protests across the country and also drew condemnation from some Gulf countries.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Prophet row: Nupur Sharma moves SC, seeks protection against arrest, revival of plea for clubbing of FIRs
Sharma has also sought expunction of adverse remarks made by a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala on 1 July while refusing to entertain her plea for clubbing of the FIRs lodged.
As Nupur lives under threat to her life, Rehmani appears on TV debates and Zubair gets liberal support
The slogan, ‘Gustakh-e-Rasool ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda’, is against the core teachings of Islam; not a single verse in the Quran suggests that someone should be killed for disrespecting the Prophet
From beheading over Prophet remarks to ‘Kaali’ FIRs, religious hypersensitivity is the latest threat to India
People belonging to religious communities have developed a propensity to feel that their beliefs are under attack