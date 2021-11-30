Pakistani model deletes bareheaded photos at Kartarpur Sahib, apologises for hurting religious sentiments

The Pakistani police has taken cognisance of the matter and has initiated a probe into the incident

A Pakistani model’s 'bareheaded' photoshoot at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur has created controversy for hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. The model, who has now deleted her photos, has issued an apology on her official Instagram account following the uproar.

Pakistani model Sauleha had done a photoshoot for the clothing brand, Mannat Clothing, who shared her ‘bareheaded’ pictures on their Instagram page on Monday.

The photos received a lot of flak from social media users and the spokesperson of Shiromani Akali Dal, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, expressed his displeasure over the photos. He tweeted, tagging Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, and said that immediate action should be taken against her.

Such behaviour & act at pious place of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji is totally unacceptable!

Can she dare to do the same at her religious place in Pakistan?@ImranKhanPTI @GovtofPakistan shd tk immed action to stop this trend of treating Sri Kartarpur Sahib as picnic spot by Pak people pic.twitter.com/AwyIkmqgbC — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 29, 2021

Many social media users have pointed out that it is necessary to cover one’s head in the Gurdwara and the model has hurt religious sentiments.

Sauleha, in her apology note, said that the pictures were not part of her photoshoot. She had gone to Kartarpur “to learn about the history and know more about the Sikh community”. Sauleh added that she did not intend to hurt anybody and she is sorry for doing so unintentionally.

She also mentioned in her Instagram post that she respects the Sikh culture a lot and will refrain from doing such acts in the future. See her post here:

The Pakistani police has taken cognisance of the matter and has initiated a probe into the incident.

The information minister of Pakistan, Fawad Chaudhary, also tweeted on Monday, saying that the model and the designer, both must apologise to the Sikh community for hurting religious its sentiments.

The Designer and the model must apologise to Sikh Community #KartarPurSahib is a religious symbol and not a Film set….. https://t.co/JTkOyveXvn — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 29, 2021

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram