Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along IB in Punjab's Ferozepur
'Our troops challenged the intruder, but he did not stop and continued moving ahead in an aggressive manner. Sensing imminent threat, the troops fired in self-defence,' BSF said
New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) killed a Pakistani intruder in Punjab's Ferozepur sector as he did not stop and continued moving ahead in an aggressive manner crossing International Border, the force said today.
The intruder was moving ahead of the International Border fencing from the Pakistan side in the area of responsibility of BSF at Border Outpost KS Wala in the Ferozepur sector on Wednesday evening.
The BSF personnel fired upon the intruder as he crossed International Border and entered into Indian territory.
"On 2 February, 2022, during evening hours, alert Border Security Force troops observed some suspicious movement of an intruder ahead of Border fencing coming from Pakistan side in the area of BOP K S Wala, Ferozepur sector. The intruder crossed IB and entered into Indian territory," the BSF said in a statement.
"BSF troops challenged the intruder, but he did not stop and continued moving ahead in an aggressive manner. Sensing imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, BSF troops fired upon the intruder in self-defence, killing one Pak intruder on the spot," they added.
The search of the area is underway, said the BSF while adding that "vigilant BSF troops foiled the nefarious attempts of anti-national elements into Indian territory."
Centre sanctions Rs 370 crore to BSF, ITBP for construction of bunkers along India-Pakistan border
Laying emphasis on building infrastructure along the India-Pakistan and China-India borders, the government has sanctioned nearly Rs 370 crore to the BSF and the ITBP for construction of bunkers and special climate-controlled huts in forward areas, an official said on Wednesday.
Pakistan Rangers resort to firing in Jammu and Kashmir; one civilian dead, four others, including BSF jawan, injured
Pakistan Rangers on Saturday again resorted to indiscriminate shelling and firing on Indian security and civilian facilities in two sectors on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan releases Indian national who mistakenly crossed border from Jammu and Kashmir seven years ago
An Indian national, who mistakenly crossed into Pakistan nearly seven years ago, has been handed over to the Border Security Force on Monday