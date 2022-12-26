Pakistani boat with 10 onboard carrying arms, drugs seized off Gujarat Coast

Gandhinagar: A Pakistani fishing boat with 10 crew members was apprehended by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) Gujarat in Indian waters. Arms, ammunition and approximately 40-kilogram narcotics worth Rs 300 crore were also seized from them.

In a post, the ICG said that the boat was taken to Okha for further investigation.

The Operation was conducted during the night of 25 and 26 December. The ICG and Gujarat ATS acted on specific intelligence inputs and ICGS Arinjay ship was deployed near the notional International Maritime Border Line (IMBL) to patrol the area.

The ICG team stopped the Pakistani fishing boat Al Soheli with 10 people crew after it was moving suspiciously in Indian waters.

@IndiaCoastGuard in joint ops with ATS #Gujarat, apprehended #Pakistani Fishing Boat Al Soheli with 10 crew in Indian waters. During rummaging Arms, ammunition & approx 40 Kgs #narcotics worth Rs 300 cr found concealed. Boat being brought to #Okha for further investigation. pic.twitter.com/3YwzKne6bQ — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) December 26, 2022

The ICG started questioning the crew on the Pakistani boat who started evasive manoeuvring and did not stop even when the ICG fired warning shots.

The ICG team then got on to the Pakistani boat and found the crew behaving suspiciously. They then searched the boat and recovered arms, ammunition and narcotics.

This was the seventh such joint operation by ICG and Gujarat ATS this year and the third such crackdown in three months.

A couple of months back, the ICG and ATS Gujarat seized a Pakistani boat - Al Sakar - carrying 50 kg heroine worth Rs 350 crore in the international market and apprehended six crew members near International Maritime Boundary Line.

Back in September, a Pakistani boat was seized six miles inside Indian waters with 40 kg of drugs worth Rs 200 crore.

