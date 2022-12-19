Pakistani drones spotted in Punjab's Gurdaspur, BSF soldiers fire upon them to deter from entering further

Gurdaspur: Pakistani drones were seen at two BSF posts – Chandu Wadala post and Kasowal post – under Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab late on Sunday night. The jawans fired upon them to deter them from entering any further. A search operation has been initiated in nearby areas.

Border Security Force’s (BSF) Gurdaspur DIG Prabhakar Joshi on Monday said that the drones are believed to have entered the Gurdaspur sector from the Pakistani side along the International Border (IB).

The drones were spotted around 10:30 pm on Sunday, Joshi said, adding that they were immediately fired at.

The BSF’s Gurdaspur DIG further said that another drone was spotted near the Chandu Wadala post midnight.

This comes within days after a drone along with three kilogram of heroin was recovered on 4 December near the India-Pakistan border in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The recovery was made during a joint operation of the Punjab Police and the BSF.

News agency ANI earlier quoted PRO, Punjab Frontier, BSF saying that on 3 December, BSF troops recovered three packets, containing packets, containing 7.5 kgs of suspected heroin, one pistol, two magazines and 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition, that were carried by a drone entering from Pakistan in the area near Churiwala Chusti, Fazilka.

“They had tried to intercept it by firing,” the PRO BSF added.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.