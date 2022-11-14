Woman from Lahore is a voter in Moradabad

New Delhi: A Pakistani woman has appeared on the voter list in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad. The woman is currently residing in Moradabad’s Pakbara Nagar panchayat area on a long-term visa.

According to a report in TOI, The matter came to light three days ago after a complaint was lodged by Pakbara Nagar panchayat head Khemwati Goswami.

Complainant Khemwati said, “I had raised the issue of over 1,200 fake voters in this area, including the Pakistani woman. There are a few people who have their names in seven voters’ lists. I believe that the supervisor of booth-level officers is responsible for this and I have filed a written complaint against him. We want strict action to be taken against him if found guilty.”

The District Magistrate has said that action will be taken against those responsible for it.

Saba Parveen, who hails from Lahore has been living in Pakbara Nagar panchayat in Moradabad after getting married to Nadeem Ahmad in 2005.

Saba’s name was included in the voter list in 2017 during the Nagar panchayat elections. According to the rules, her name couldn’t have been included in it since she is residing on a long-term visa in India.

Meanwhile, Saba’s husband Nadeem said, “We are not aware how her name was added to the voters’ list. She has never even applied for a voter ID card.”

Officials have said that the name of the woman has now been removed from the voter list. An inquiry into the matter is also being conducted.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.