Pakistan woman spy caught in Greater Noida? Karachi-resident claims fell in love on gaming app, came to marry lover

Twenty-seven and with four kids, Seema Ghulam Haidar allegedly from Pakistan crossed two international borders to illegally enter India, ostensibly for love of an Indian man who she had met on the popular gaming app PUBG.

Now, she is in the net of Noida Police. She could well be a spy, cops say.

According to reports, Seema sneaked into India across the porous Nepal border about a month ago without any valid documents.

She had come looking from Pakistan for one Sachin, a resident of Greater Noida’s Rabupura. Reportedly, Seema landed into the police dragnet before she and Sachin could finally tie the knot.

It so transpired that the lawyer the duo engaged to validate their marriage ratted them out to the police.

The Noida Police, upon receiving the tip from the lawyer, got alerted and started investigating Seema and Sachin.

But, in a major twist to this rather unusual “love story”, the two allegedly made good before the police could raid their rented accommodation. This was Saturday.

The persistent cops, however, traced the duo Monday to a nearby area. Since the arrest, the police have been probing if this is a genuine ‘Gadar’ story, or a tale of deception and honey-trapping and spying.

Allegedly, earlier, Sachin had told the lawyer that he had met the Pakistani woman playing PUBG. Both became close friends within a few days of chatting and playing the online game together.

According to sources who talked exclusively to Firstpost, Seema had described herself as a resident of Karachi; that her brother works in Pakistan army. She had on herself a Pakistani passport and an expired visa for Nepal with which she had managed to enter India with her four children to unite with her “online” lover and get married to him.

Sachin, meanwhile, had reportedly told the lawyer that he wanted to marry Seema. Sachin, reportedly, had developed cold feet when Seema insisted on roaming around in Delhi for site-seeing. He suspected that the two would be caught.

By the filing of this report, Noida Police had detained the woman and was questioning her. According to the police, Central intelligence agencies have also been roped in to gather more information on the woman.

