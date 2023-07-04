Pakistan woman caught in Greater Noida a spy? Police silent as Seema Haider learnt illegal route to India on YouTube

Noida Police Tuesday neither confirmed nor denied if the Pakistan woman arrested from Greater Noida Monday for having illegally entered India was a spy.

Moreover, in a damaging revelation, the police said that 27-year-old Seema Ghulam Haidar, mother of four, had learnt the route to enter India on a YouTube video. Allegedly, she went to Sharjah and then to Nepal and took a bus to Greater Noida.

Seema’s husband, the police said, was a mason in Karachi, and had left for Saudi Arabia. She had met Sachin, her

‘online’ lover in 2019 on PUBG. They had then stayed in contact via Instagram and WhatsApp chat and video calls.

The police Tuesday also said that Seema had gone to Sharjah in March 2023 and then to Kathmandu. Sachin had met her in Nepal and the two had stayed in a hotel for seven days. She had then gone back to Pakistan, the police claimed, only to return to Kathmandu on a tourist Visa with her four children.

Seema Ghulam Haidar’s ‘love story’

Seema Ghulam Haidar from Karachi, Pakistan, crossed two international borders to illegally enter India, ostensibly for love of an Indian man who she had met on the popular gaming app PUBG.

Now, she is in the net of Noida Police. She could well be a spy, cops say.

According to reports, Seema sneaked into India across the porous Nepal border about a month ago without any valid documents.

She had come looking from Pakistan for one Sachin, a resident of Greater Noida’s Rabupura. Reportedly, Seema landed into the police dragnet before she and Sachin could finally tie the knot.

It so transpired that the lawyer the duo engaged to validate their marriage ratted them out to the police.

The Noida Police, upon receiving the tip from the lawyer, got alerted and started investigating Seema and Sachin.

But, in a major twist to this rather unusual “love story”, the two allegedly made good before the police could raid their rented accommodation. This was Saturday.

The persistent cops, however, traced the duo Monday to a nearby area. Since the arrest, the police have been probing if this is a genuine ‘Gadar’ story, or a tale of deception and honey-trapping and spying.

Allegedly, earlier, Sachin had told the lawyer that he had met the Pakistani woman playing PUBG. Both became close friends within a few days of chatting and playing the online game together.

According to sources who talked exclusively to Firstpost, Seema had described herself as a resident of Karachi; that her brother works in Pakistan army. She had on herself a Pakistani passport and an expired visa for Nepal with which she had managed to enter India with her four children to unite with her “online” lover and get married to him.

Sachin, meanwhile, had reportedly told the lawyer that he wanted to marry Seema. Sachin, reportedly, had developed cold feet when Seema insisted on roaming around in Delhi for site-seeing. He suspected that the two would be caught.

Noida police have arrested Seema, Sachin and Sachin’s father Netrapal and have booked all three under IPC sections 120B (Criminal Conspiracy), 34(Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) along with section 14 of The Foreigners Act and 3/4/5 of The Passport Act (Entry into India) Act 1920.

