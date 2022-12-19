Pakistan issues 96 visas for Indian Hindus to visit Shree Katas Raj Temples of Mahabharat fame
The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi said that the 96 visas will allow a group of Indian Hindu pilgrims to visit the Shree Katas Raj Temples from December 20 to 25. Here are 10 points to describe how the temples became an important pilgrimage site for Hindus
The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi said on Monday that it has issued 96 visas to a group of Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to the sacred Shree Katas Raj Temples.
Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi has issued 96 visas to a group of Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to the prominent and sacred Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal district of Punjab from 20-25 December 2022: Pakistan High Commission, India
— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022
The visa will allow pilgrims to visit the temples, also known as Qila Katas, from December 20 to 25.
Here’s why the Shree Katas Raj Temples are considered sacred in Hinduism.
1- Shree Katas Raj Temples are located in Chakwal district of Punjab province and is a Hindu pilgrimage site that comprises several temples that are linked to each other by walkways
2- Its name ‘Katas’ comes from the Sanskrit word ‘Kataksha’ meaning ‘tearful eyes’. Legend has it that the pond in the temple complex was formed after Lord Shiva wept the death of his wife Sati
3 – The temples are also featured in the Hindu epic Mahabharata which mentions a poem that says that the temples were a site where the Pandava brothers spent time during their exile
4 – The temples are dedicated to Ram, Hanuman and Shiva and are considered the second most sacred site for Hindus. Historical records suggest that many of these temples in the complex were built in the Kashmiri architectural design and came up in the 11th century CE
5 – Apart from being sacred to Hindus, the site is also important for Sikhs as a few kilometres away from the pond lies the remains of a gurudwara which is believed to be the resting point of Guru Nanak
6 – The pilgrimage of Katas Raj usually happens twice a year, once during Shivratri in February/March and once in November/December. The Joint Protocol on Religious Pilgrimage signed between India and Pakistan has allowed Hindu pilgrims to visit the shrine post-partition
7 – The national president of Kendriya Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Shiv Pratap Bajaj, had earlier told the media that initially only 20 pilgrims were allowed, which was later raised to 50, then to 100 and now 200 allowed twice a year for the last 10 years
8 – In 2005, the former Deputy Prime Minister of India LK Advani paid a visit to Shree Katas Raj Temples. Following his visit, he prompted the Indian government to take steps to renovate the shrine
9 – The Pervez Musharaf regime, according to a report by Scroll, started to repair the temples and even invited Indian pilgrims to visit Shivratri. However, the flow of pilgrims dwindled after the Mumbai terror attacks of 2008
10 – In 2017, the Supreme Court of Pakistan took Suo Motu cognizance of a case that stated that the infamous pond in the temple complex was drying up as surrounding cement factories drew up most of its water through borewells
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Dismal state of health: Pakistan reports over 30% jump in dengue cases this year
Pakistan registered as many as 76,210 dengue cases during the ongoing year. Last year, Pakistan registered 52,894 cases and 224 deaths from dengue
Pakistan's energy outlook bleak as 80% of oil, 67% of gas deposits consumed
Out of the oil reserves of 1,234 million barrels, Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan has consumed 985 million barrels, which constitutes 79.8 per cent of the total amount, according to a report submitted by the Petroleum Division to the Auditor General of Pakistan
‘Crunch’ economic situation forces Pakistan to sell old embassy building in US
According to sources, the building located at a "prime location of Washington" is worth USD 5 to 6 million dollars. It is being sold due to the ‘crunch’ economic situation of Pakistan