Pakistan issues 96 visas for Indian Hindus to visit Shree Katas Raj Temples of Mahabharat fame

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi said on Monday that it has issued 96 visas to a group of Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to the sacred Shree Katas Raj Temples.

Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi has issued 96 visas to a group of Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to the prominent and sacred Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal district of Punjab from 20-25 December 2022: Pakistan High Commission, India — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022

The visa will allow pilgrims to visit the temples, also known as Qila Katas, from December 20 to 25.

Here’s why the Shree Katas Raj Temples are considered sacred in Hinduism.

1- Shree Katas Raj Temples are located in Chakwal district of Punjab province and is a Hindu pilgrimage site that comprises several temples that are linked to each other by walkways

2- Its name ‘Katas’ comes from the Sanskrit word ‘Kataksha’ meaning ‘tearful eyes’. Legend has it that the pond in the temple complex was formed after Lord Shiva wept the death of his wife Sati

3 – The temples are also featured in the Hindu epic Mahabharata which mentions a poem that says that the temples were a site where the Pandava brothers spent time during their exile

4 – The temples are dedicated to Ram, Hanuman and Shiva and are considered the second most sacred site for Hindus. Historical records suggest that many of these temples in the complex were built in the Kashmiri architectural design and came up in the 11th century CE

5 – Apart from being sacred to Hindus, the site is also important for Sikhs as a few kilometres away from the pond lies the remains of a gurudwara which is believed to be the resting point of Guru Nanak

6 – The pilgrimage of Katas Raj usually happens twice a year, once during Shivratri in February/March and once in November/December. The Joint Protocol on Religious Pilgrimage signed between India and Pakistan has allowed Hindu pilgrims to visit the shrine post-partition

7 – The national president of Kendriya Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Shiv Pratap Bajaj, had earlier told the media that initially only 20 pilgrims were allowed, which was later raised to 50, then to 100 and now 200 allowed twice a year for the last 10 years

8 – In 2005, the former Deputy Prime Minister of India LK Advani paid a visit to Shree Katas Raj Temples. Following his visit, he prompted the Indian government to take steps to renovate the shrine

9 – The Pervez Musharaf regime, according to a report by Scroll, started to repair the temples and even invited Indian pilgrims to visit Shivratri. However, the flow of pilgrims dwindled after the Mumbai terror attacks of 2008

10 – In 2017, the Supreme Court of Pakistan took Suo Motu cognizance of a case that stated that the infamous pond in the temple complex was drying up as surrounding cement factories drew up most of its water through borewells

With inputs from agencies

