Pakistan govt's Twitter account banned in India over security reasons

New Delhi: The official Twitter handle of the government of Pakistan has been banned in India. According to Twitter, this has been done on the legal demand of the government of India. With this move of Twitter, now no tweet of this account of the government of Pakistan @GovtofPakistan will be visible in India.

According to reports, this action has been taken by the Indian government due to security reasons. The government of India had approached Twitter three weeks ago with the demand to ban the official handle of the Pakistan government.

Twitter takes decision after looking at local laws

According to Twitter’s policy, this step is taken according to local rules. It also respects the user’s expression keeping in mind the security and local laws. Please note that this ban was also imposed three weeks ago.

Recent NIA, ED action against PFI

The ban on the Twitter account of the Pakistan government comes after the central government recently imposed a 5-year ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI). This action was taken after raids on several locations of the PFI by the ED and NIA last week.

The ED and NIA had found evidence of PFI’s links with the terrorist organization Al Qaeda and other organizations from these bases.

Over 45000 Twitter accounts blocked in July

In July, Twitter had blocked 45,191 accounts of Indian users for violating the guidelines. Twitter took this action after its monthly compliance report. Twitter is strictly following the new rules of the central government regarding content blocking.

