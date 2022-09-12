A Pakistani drone was spotted flying near International Border in Gurdaspur sector of Punjab on Monday, officials said. However, it flew back to Pakistani side after jawans fired several rounds of bullets at it, they added.

New Delhi: A Pakistani drone was spotted flying near International Border in Gurdaspur sector of Punjab on Monday, officials said.

However, it flew back to Pakistani side after jawans fired several rounds of bullets at it, they added.

“Today around 5 am a Pakistani drone was spotted near International Border in the area of BSF’s Rosa Post BOP 89 Bn in Gurdaspur. The jawans fired several rounds of bullets at it following which it flew back to Pakistani side,” said an official.

The joint search operation by the BSF and police is underway, he added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.