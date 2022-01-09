Pakistan boat with 10 crew members apprehended off Gujarat coast, brought to Porbandar for interrogation

The ICG said the Pakistani boat was six-seven miles inside the Indian waters and attempted to escape as soon as they saw the coast guard ship

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) apprehended a Pakistani boat with 10 crew members on board in the Indian waters off the Gujarat coast, a state defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

The boat, named 'Yaseen,' was caught by an ICG ship during an operation on Saturday night, the official said.

Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Ankit has apprehended a Pakistani Boat 'Yaseen' with 10 crew in Indian waters in the Arabian sea during night ops y'day. The crew is being brought to Porbandar for further interrogation: Indian Coast Guard officials pic.twitter.com/vYmxFyKm4V

"The Indian Coast Guard ship Ankit apprehended Pakistani boat 'Yaseen' with 10 crew in Indian waters at Arabian Sea during night ops on 8 January. Boat being brought to Porbandar for further interrogation," the official said in a tweet.

According to a report by The Times of India, the ICG said the Pakistani boat was six-seven miles inside the Indian waters and attempted to escape as soon as they saw the coast guard ship.

It was apprehended after a chase by the ICG, and 2,000 kiogrammes of fish and 600 litres of fuel were recovered from the boat, as per the report.

The ICG said that the crew did not have any documents.

Coast guard chief VS Pathania has issued directions to further strengthen patrolling along Pakistani waters in view of frequent attempts to push contraband and terrorists into India from that side.

As per PTI, on 15 September, the ICG had in a similar operation caught a Pakistani boat with 12 crew members in the Indian waters off the Gujarat coast.

There have been a rise in cases of such boats being used to smuggle drugs through the state coast.

On 20 December, a Pakistani fishing boat with six crew members and carrying 77 kg of heroin worth around Rs 400 crore was apprehended in the Indian waters off the Gujarat coast by the ICG in a joint operation with the state Anti- Terrorist Squad.

