Pakistan Army preparing for big infiltration bid before G20 meet, has moved terrorists to launchpads across LoC

Despite the ongoing civil upheaval in Pakistan, the country’s military is still trying to push in terrorists across the Line of Control (LoC) into India.

Intelligence officials were quoted as saying by the media that the Pakistan Army has amassed a large number of terrorists at launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The officials added that movement by groups consisting of 10 to 20 terrorists have been observed across the Line of Control (LoC) and the Pakistan Army is waiting for an opportune moment to push them into India.

These launch pads are located across the LoC in Neelam Valley, Leepa Valley and Jhelum Valley.

Despite the current state of unrest in the country, including attacks on military establishments, the Pakistan Army has not decreased the number of troops deployed at the LoC with India and continues to maintain a sizeable force in the region.

According to officials in the Indian military and intelligence agencies, the Pakistan Army has reactivated the terrorist launch pads along the LoC as they wish to disrupt the upcoming G-20 meeting which is scheduled to be held in the Kashmir Valley later this month.

The G-20 meeting is scheduled to be held in the Kashmir Valley on May 23-24 under India’s presidency.

This follows the Pakistan Foreign Minister’s ostensibly threatening remarks at the SCO meeting in Goa last week, when he warned, “We will respond when the time is right.” He was alluding to the upcoming G20 summit in the valley.

