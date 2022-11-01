Paid Rs 10 crore to Satyendar Jain as 'protection money', conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes to Delhi LG

New Delhi: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in a Delhi jail, has written to Delhi LG VK Saxena alleging that he paid Rs 10 crore and Rs 12.5 crore to jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain and DG Prison, respectively, as ‘protection money’.

In a two-page letter, confirmed by his lawyer AK Singh, the conman claimed he knows Jain since 2015 and paid a total amount of Rs 50 crore to the AAP as he was promised an important party position in south zone and also a Rajya Sabha nomination following the expansion.

Chandrashekhar claimed he had disclosed the payments made to Jain, the AAP and also D-G Prisons, to a CBI team last month and also filed a petition in Delhi High Court seeking a CBI inquiry.

He said that Jain visited him multiple times in Tihar jail after his arrest in 2017 and threatened him and also asked him to withdraw the complaint.

“After my arrest in 2017, I was lodged in Tihar Jail and was visited multiple times by Satyendar Jain, who held the portfolio of jail minister… In 2019 again, I was visited by Jain, whose secretary asked me to pay Rs 2 crore every month as protection money and to get basic facilities inside the jail,” he said in the letter.

Meanwhile, Advocate Singh said that they have filed a writ petition in Delhi High Court and demanded a CBI inquiry into the case.

“We’ve filed a writ petition in Delhi High Court and demanded a CBI inquiry. There’s a demand to withdraw that also. We’ve told everything in writ petition. I was instructed by Sukesh to file complaint before LG,” said Singh.

He further said that there was no pressure from any party including the AAP to raise such an allegation.

“No threat to my client from any political party including AAP to raise allegation. Because of his disclosure,105 cops are facing inquiry and some high-ranking officers have been arrested. So he’s facing a threat in jail to retract the statement,” added Singh.

Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP said that it won’t be an exaggeration to say the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has extorted money from an extortionist.

“Sukesh Chandrashekar is a conman and extortionist. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that AAP has extorted from an extortionist. You’ll be surprised to know that jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain is his friend, a letter reveals the same,” said BJP leader Sambit Patra.

Chandrashekhar is currently lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail for allegedly extorting money from high-profile people and celebrities.

Earlier, he was lodged in Tihar jail but was later shifted after his repeated requests. He had claimed that he received death threats from Tihar jail.

