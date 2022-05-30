India

Padma Awards 2023: Online nominations open till 15 September

The nominations/recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online only on the National Awards portal https://awards.gov.in

FP Staff May 30, 2022 16:48:58 IST
Padma Awards 2023: Online nominations open till 15 September

Representational image. News18

Online nominations/recommendations for the Padma Awards 2023 to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2023 have opened on 1st May 2022.
The last date for nominations for Padma Awards is 15 September 2022. The nominations/recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online only on the National Awards portal https://awards.gov.in.

As per PIB, the Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country. Instituted in 1954, these Awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year. The award seeks to recognize ‘work of distinction’ and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as, Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc. All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

The Government is committed to transform Padma Awards into “People’s Padma”. All citizens are, therefore, requested to make nominations/recommendations, including self nomination. Concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from amongst women, weaker sections of society, SCs & STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to society.

The nominations/recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above said Portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements/service of the person recommended in her/his respective field/discipline, PIB said.

Further details in this regard are available under the heading 'Awards and Medals' on the website of Ministry of Home Affairs (https://mha.gov.in) and on Padma Awards Portal (https://padmaawards.gov.in ). The statutes and rules relating to these awards are available on the website with the link padmaawards.gov.in.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 30, 2022 16:48:58 IST

TAGS:

also read

Dimple accepts Rajesh Khanna's Padma award
Entertainment

Dimple accepts Rajesh Khanna's Padma award

President Pranab Mukherjee today conferred the Padma awards on several eminent personalities including Adi Godrej, Nana Patekar and Ritu Kumar.

2020 Padma Awards: Posthumous honour for SP Balasubrahmanyam; Bombay Jayashri, KS Chithra among artists recognised
Entertainment

2020 Padma Awards: Posthumous honour for SP Balasubrahmanyam; Bombay Jayashri, KS Chithra among artists recognised

The Padma awards were announced on Monday evening by the Ministry Of Home Affairs and included a total of 119 honours.

Padma awards: As PM urges citizens to put forward names, all you need to know about civilian honours
India

Padma awards: As PM urges citizens to put forward names, all you need to know about civilian honours

The Centre has said there is "no rigid criteria or trenchant formula for selection" of an awardee but that the main consideration is the "lifetime achievement of an individual"