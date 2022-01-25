Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla will be conferred with Padma Bhushan

The Centre on Tuesday announced the recipients of the Padma Awards 2022.

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat is to be posthumously conferred with Padma Vibhushan while Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with Padma Bhushan.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh will also be conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously, former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee will get Padma Bhushan and Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella and company co-founder and wife Suchitra Ella will be awarded Padma Bhushan.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla will be conferred with Padma Bhushan.

Olympians Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat & Vandana Kataria, and singer Sonu Nigam will be awarded Padma Shri.

Govt announces Padma Awards 2022 CDS Gen Bipin Rawat to get Padma Vibhushan (posthumous), Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to be conferred with Padma Bhushan pic.twitter.com/Qafo6yiDy5 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

According to a report by ANI, /President Ram Nath Kovind also approved awards of 384 Gallantry for armed forces personnel and others on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations, said the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday.

These include 12 Shaurya Chakras, three Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 81 Sena Medals (Gallantry) and two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

President's Medal for Gallantry and President's Medal for Distinguished Services as well as Gallantry Medal and Meritorious Services Medals are awarded to the personnel of armed forces and other services on Republic Day and Independence Day each year, ANI said.

A report by ANI said that a total of six Army personnel were awarded the Shaurya Chakra, the third highest peacetime gallantry award, including five posthumous.

Naib Subedar Sreejith M of 17 Madras was awarded the Shaurya Chakra (Posthumously) for killing a terrorist in an operation in July 2021 in Jammu and Kashmir while carrying out search operations.

Havildar Anil Kumar Tomar of the Rajput Regiment was awarded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumous) for killing two terrorists while leading a Combat Action Team in Jammu and Kashmir in December 2020, ANI said.

Havildar Kashiray Bammanalli of Corps of Engineers awarded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for killing a terrorist in an operation around an orchard in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Havildar also saved the lives of his team members during the operation.

As per ANI's report, Havildar Pinku Kumar of Jat Regiment was awarded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for killing a terrorist while blocking their escape route during an operation. He seriously injured another terrorist before laying down his life.

Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Kumar Reddy was awarded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for killing a terrorist in a face to face gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir. He also saved the life of his team Commander during the operation.

Rifleman Rakesh Sharma of 5 Assam Rifles was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for killing two insurgents in an operation in Assam in July 2021, ANI said.

According to a report by PTI, the government on Tuesday announced a total of 939 service medals, including 189 for gallantry, for personnel of various central and state police forces on the eve of Republic Day.

The Union home ministry published a list containing names of personnel who have been decorated with the police medal for gallantry (PMG), president's police medal for distinguished service and police medal for meritorious service.

No one has been given the top category president's police medal for gallantry (PPMG) this time.

Among the 189 gallantry awards, 134 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in the Jammu and Kashmir region, 47 for their bravery in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas and one personnel for similar conduct in the north-east region, a home ministry spokesperson said.

The highest number of bravery medals, 115, have been awarded to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, followed by 30 to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 10 to the Chhattisgarh Police, nine to the Odisha Police, seven to the Maharashtra Police, three each to the border guarding forces of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and two to the Border Security Force (BSF), among others.

Eighty-eight personnel have been awarded the distinguished service medal while 662 have been given the meritorious service medal.

42 fire service medals, 37 correctional service medals for police personnel and 51 'Jeevan Rakshak Padak' were also announced.

The 'Jeevan Rakshak' series of medals are given for meritorious act of human nature in saving the life of a person.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.