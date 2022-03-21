Padma Awards 2022: General Bipin Rawat honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously
Rawat, who was India's first Chief of Defence Staff, died in a helicopter crash in December last year
New Delh: India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash in December last year, was posthumously conferred Padma Vibhushan. His daughters Kritika and Tarini received the award on the CDS's behalf.
The daughters received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind today.
General Bipin Rawat, who was India's first Chief of Defence Staff, died in a helicopter crash in December last year.
General Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other defence force personnel had also died in the helicopter crash.
Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz. art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.
These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhavan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including two duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one).
The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 posthumous awardees.
