Oye Lucky! UP youth turns robber to impress girlfriend, gifts her Rs 60 lakh
Tiwari's successful run at a series of high-value break-ins came to and end when his gang was finally nabbed by UP Police in Etawah
Paras Tiwari, a regular 22-year-old, turned to robbery not for money, but for love. Allegedly, he gifted his girlfriend Mahima Singh, reportedly two years older, Rs 60 lakh, arguably all that he might have ever thieved risking his life and limb.
Tiwari’s successful run at a series of high-value break-ins came to and end when his gang was finally nabbed by UP Police in Etawah.
Tiwari, aged 22, had formed the gang to impress Mahima. The police arrested six gang members, including Tiwari and Mahima.
During the arrests, police seized Rs 9 lakh cash, jewellery worth Rs 8 lakh, two illegal firearms, a knife, and three live cartridges, according to India Today.
The gang would hand over the stolen items and money to Mahima, the investigation revealed.
Etawah police received a tip that led to the arrests from near a temple within the jurisdiction of the Kotwali Police Station.
The gang would target jewellery stores, distribute the spoils among themselves and then resell them piecemeal to other jewellers. Tiwari his accomplices have been charged and will be remanded to judicial custody, the police said.
With inputs from agencies
